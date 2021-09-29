“RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge Michelle Visage appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “Red Table Talk”, where the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judge revealed some health woes that resulted from receiving breast implants

“I was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, which is an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid. It happened pretty soon after my first set of implants. And so my journey started there,” she said during the episode, which focuses on how some types of plastic surgery can result in sickness, and even death.

“I would have their flare-ups where I would gain a ton of weight. My body would go bloat up and down. And I would go to my doctors and I’d say, ‘if this is an autoimmune issue, and my body’s attacking an invader, and just happens to be attacking my thyroid, the only invader are these two blobs of silicon in my body. So why wouldn’t I take them out?’ I even had one doctor say, ‘Just don’t take ‘em out yet, because we wanna make sure it’s not something else.’ What else could it be? I’ve done every test! You can’t imagine what I have done. After 20-plus years of chasing my health constantly, continuously, things getting worse, and I couldn’t understand why. That was my last step. And to be honest, I was over them anyway,” she added.

“I had three breast augmentations to go bigger. It was like your size, teeny, teeny, tiny,” she told co-host Jada Pinkett Smith. “I remember always wanting the boobs. Growing up in a household where my father was a subscriber to Playboy magazine, I would look in the magazines and say, ‘When am I gonna get that?’ I was adopted, and when I met my biological mother, the two things I asked her first were, ‘Why do I have no boobs’ and, ‘Why do I have a bump in my nose?’”

Added Visage: “My breasts were always part of the fun, the caricatureness. And I have a wonderful therapist. And I was so ready and honest, I don’t regret a thing. Though I have a padded bra on now, when I see myself, it’s literally a ribcage. There is a nipple on top of a ribcage, and I love it. I wish I loved it at 17 and 18 and 19. I wish to God I did. You know? And both my daughters, I try to instill in them how perfect they are. And my daughter said, when I told the family I was gonna take ‘em out, she’s like, ‘Well, there goes your career.’ It was like, ‘I bet you people do think that, right?’”

Visage’s appearance can be seen right here, just after the 25-minute mark.