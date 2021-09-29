Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu have reached a milestone in their very private relationship.

The “Nightcrawler” actor and model hit the red carpet together for the premiere of his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s, movie “The Lost Daughter”.

Jake and Cadieu joined Maggie and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, at the premiere during the New York Film Festival.

Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jeanne Cadieu attend the premiere of “The Lost Daughter”. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty

The couple was first linked in 2018 when spotted out in NYC on a walk, then again in Paris around Christmas time. On Sunday, they both attended the Tony Awards but made the choice to walk the red carpet separately.

Jake was nominated for best performance by an actor in a leading role for Sea Wall/A Life.

Recently, the actor spoke to The Times about spending more time with his nieces and how he believes that women “are superior to men” in many ways such as they develop “a sense of mortality earlier than men.”