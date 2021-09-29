Lenny Kravitz has apparently been logging some serious gym time lately, judging by the chiseled abs he displayed in a recent pic he shared on Instagram.

In the caption, the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” rocker, his shirt open to display his six-pack, indicates he’s in the middle of an “all-nighter” recording session, with “3 albums on the horizon.”

Among the more than 12,000 comments Kravitz’s post generated was one from Channing Tatum, who definitely took notice of his midsection.

“Good god man!” Tatum wrote. “What are you eating or what’s in the water or the genes. It’s not natural. Do you just do abs like all day?”

Kravitz responded by writing, “Dude, I’m just trying to get in the next Magic Mike. Any connections?”

Of course, Tatum’s shoutout wasn’t random, considering he’s dating Zoe Kravitz, the rock star’s daughter with ex Lisa Bonet, who commented on a similar post back in July, writing of her dad, “you auditioning for MM3?”

He responded, “I’ve been ready!” while Tatum also commented, writing, “Will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule my friend.”