Jane Fonda is living proof that being an octogenarian isn’t a disqualifying factor for appearing on the cover of a top fashion magazine.

Fonda, who will celebrate her 84th birthday in December, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself on the cover of the October issue of Vogue Polska, the Polish edition of the iconic fashion magazine.

“I’m excited to share that I am on the cover of the October issue of @vogue.polska for their courage issue,” wrote Fonda in the caption. “The issue is out now!”

As People points out, Fonda first appeared on the cover of American Vogue in the July 1959 issue — 62 years ago.

Jane Fonda on the cover of Vogue Magazine, July 1959

This isn’t the only magazine cover that Fonda has graced in recent months; back in March she appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.