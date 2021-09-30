Click to share this via email

Two of the biggest acts in music just teamed up for an out of this world new video.

On Thursday, BTS and Coldplay debuted the official music video for their collaboration, “My Universe.”

In the video, the two superstar bands are seen on a spaceship, exploring the far reaches of the galaxy.

holograms of the band members end up on different planets, singing the upbeat pop track, interacting with aliens.

“You, you are my universe and,” the sing in the infectious chorus. “I just want to put you first.”

“My Universe”, which was first released on Sept. 24, is the second single after “Higher Power” from Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres, out Oct. 15.