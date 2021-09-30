Wild boars are no match for Shakira.

This week on her Instagram account, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared in a breathless video that she had been attacked by boars in a park in Barcelona while out for a walk with her son.

“Look at how the two wild boars that attacked me in the park have left my bag,” she said in Spanish, as translated by Yahoo!.

“They were taking my bag to the woods with my phone in it,” she continued, showing off the damage down to her bag. “They’ve destroyed everything.”

Thankfully, Shakira stood her ground to fend off the attack by the wild animals.

“Milan, tell the truth!” she said, calling to her son. “Say how your mum stood up to the wild boar!”