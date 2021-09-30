Dr. Addison Montgomery is returning to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and the tears will flow.

In an interview with People, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo talked about former co-star Kate Walsh reprising her role in the new season of the long-running medical drama.

“Kate’s so fun!” Pompeo said. “She moved to Australia, so I really haven’t seen her or hung out with her.”

She continued, “I have so much affection and love for the original cast. We all went through something that only we can understand. So it’s always just really fun and very emotional, to be honest. When any of the original cast members get together, we always start crying, and we’re like, ‘Why are we crying?’ ”

Pompeo also added, “It’s a sort of indescribable thing. It’s like, this show has been intense. It’s definitely been a very, very intense experience. I don’t think you’ll ever talk to one person who’s been on the show who has not had an intense experience, highs and lows. And I wouldn’t change any of it, to be honest, maybe a few things. But for the most part, it’s all made for a more meaningful journey. We created something so special together. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Asked what’s in store for Dr. Montgomery when Walsh returns to the show, Pompeo wasn’t spilling any secrets.

“The writers are trying to figure it out, and I try not to pressure them,” she said. “So it’s a huge job they have. And that’s really all I can say about it. So everyone just has to tune in!”

Walsh shared the exiting news about her return to “Grey’s” in a post on social media earlier this month.

“Well, well, well, would you look who it is. That’s right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I’m so excited to be home again joining Shonda, Ellen and the rest of the incredible cast,” she said in the video announcement.

Walsh joined the show at the end of its first season, playing the estranged wife of Patrick Dempsey’s Dr. Shepherd. She became a regular on the show for several seasons before receiving her own spin-off, “Private Practice”, which ran from 2007 to 2013.

“Grey’s Anatomy” premieres its 18th season on Thursday, Sept. 30.