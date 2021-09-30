After losing a key fight in the battle over Britney Spears’ conservatorship, her father’s legal team is responding.

On Thursday, Jamie Spears’ attorney Vivian L. Thoreen issues a statement to ET Canada, addressing this week’s court decision suspending him from his daughter’s conservatorship.

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship,” the statement reads. “This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.

Thoreen’s statement continues, “These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.”

At a hearing on Wednesday, the judge in the case ruled that Jamie’s suspension “is in the best interest of the conservatee.”

Jamie is no required to turn over all files and documents related to the conservatorship.

The decision came after a very public fight over the conservatorship, which Britney has been subject to for 13 years. A decision on whether to terminate the conservatorship completely is expected this fall.

Jamie had already filed a motion to have the conservatorship, but Britney had wanted him removed before it was terminated, forcing him to hand over documents.