Kyle Richards has got her Lisa Vanderpump voice down pat.

On Wednesday night, the “Real Housewives” star appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and responded to the accusation by Vanderpump that she was the source of some recent rumours

“Any idea what the number one question for you was tonight?” host Andy Cohen asked Richards.

“Oh, I have a very big idea,” Richards laughed.

“Ashley from Cedar City, Utah: What do you think about LVP saying you were the one spreading rumours about Erika and Tom Girardi’s finances at Andy’s baby shower and is it true Kyle Richards?” Cohen read.

Explaining that she got a number of text messages saying the comment was a “joke,” she added that she’d be willing to respond in a “classic Lisa Vanderpump manner.”

Putting on an incredible impression of the reality star, Richards said, “I mean, Andy, I mean, I would never say something like this, ever. But one could argue perhaps that maybe her memory is fading along with her relevance. Because she wasn’t even at the baby shower.”

She added, “But I would never say something like that. You can think about that though I’m just saying.”