While Enrique Iglesias has two albums coming out, he’s done with that kind of release.

The “Hero” singer, 46, joined Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote his new album Final Vol. 1 and spilled on future music plans and watching his kids discover his music.

When asked about the new records name, Final Vol. 1, Iglesias explained he’s done putting out albums.

“Well, there’s going to be Vol. 2. So it’s technically two albums, but yes, it does mean that for now,” he said. “I’m not going to be making any more albums. I’m um, I’m still going to put out music that, you know, singles in the, in the, in the future. I’m not going to stop songwriting definitely. But no, no, no albums for now. No, for now, for the, for see-able future, I shouldn’t say for now.”

For the album’s lead single, “Escape”, the star enlisted his wife Anna Kournikova for its video.

Iglesias, who shares three children with Kournikova, twins Lucy and Nicholas, both 3, and Mary, 1, is loving watching the youngsters discover his music.

“I think my kids have already seen, well I think no, I know that my kids have already seen that video,” he said. “And they’re putting two and two together. Like, ‘oh, really?’ And now whenever they hear one of my songs, they can actually recognize my voice, which is pretty cool. But when they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit. ‘What is, what is mom doing there? You know, with dad, you know, when was this?’ It’s actually, it’s incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It’s pretty cool.”

Final Vol. 1 is streaming now.