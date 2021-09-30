The Queen is standing with all Canadians to reflect on a difficult legacy.

On Thursday, marking the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Queen Elizabeth shared a message for the people of Canada.

The message was delivered via her representative, Governor General Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon.

“I join with all Canadians on this first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to reflect on the painful history that Indigenous peoples endured in residential schools in Canada, and on the work that remains to heal and to continue to build an inclusive society,” the Queen said.

In a statement on Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also commemorated the Day for Truth and Reconciliation, writing, “We honour survivors and their families. We remember the children who never made it home. And we reaffirm our commitment to advancing reconciliation in concrete ways.”