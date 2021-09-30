Lizzo is proud of her juice.

The “Juice” singer, 33, hosted a TED Talk this weekn all about loving her body, including what was once her least favourite part, her butt.

In a new clip, exclusively shared by People magazine, Lizzo opened up about how twerking helped her appreciate her tush while diving into the history of the dance move.

RELATED: Lizzo Calls Out ‘Institutionalized Racism’ At Global Citizen Live: ‘It’s Time To Make A Change’

“I used to hate my a**, believe it or not,” she began. “I have my father’s shape and my mother’s thighs, so it’s big, and long. I used to think that only asses like J.Lo’s or Beyoncé’s could be famous. I never thought that could happen to me.”

Lizzo continued, “I always felt like my body type wasn’t the right one, or the desirable one growing up. Because I grew up in an era where having a big ass wasn’t mainstream.”

But one day, her perspective changed.

“My ass has been the topic of conversations, my ass has been in magazines, Rihanna gave my ass a standing ovation. Yes, my booty! My least favourite part of my body,” she said. “How did this happen? Twerking. Through the movement of twerking, I realized that my ass is my greatest asset. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to my TED Twerk.”

RELATED: Lizzo Delivers Funky Cover Of BTS Hit ‘Butter’

“Modern-day twerking derived from Black people and Black culture. It has a direct parallel to West African dances like Mapouka,” Lizzo explained. “Black people carried the origins of this dance through our DNA, through our blood, through our bones. We made twerking the global cultural phenomenon it became today.”

Adding, “For me, twerking ain’t a trend. My body ain’t a trend… I twerk because of my ancestors, for sexual liberation, for my b**ches, hey girls. Because I can. Because I know I look good. I twerk because it’s unique to the Black experience, it’s unique to my culture, and it means something real to me.”

Watch Lizzo’s full TED Talk above.