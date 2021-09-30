Netflix’s out-of-this-world dating show, “Sexy Beasts”, is back.

In the first look at season two, more singles are looking to find a true connection on some epic blind dates.

As a way to say goodbye to superficial dating, Netflix hired Hollywood prosthetics to turn single people into monsters, animals and mythical creatures, so they can only be judged on their personality.

The new “beasts” include a buck-toothed cat, a goblin with a mohawk, a hairy pig creature and what looks to be a zombie-like figure with its brain on display.

An original version of the show aired in the U.K. on the BBC in 2014 before Netflix picked it up. The first season premiered on the streamer in July.

Season two of “Sexy Beasts” hits Netflix on Oct. 7.