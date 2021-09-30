Ashleigh Banfield is setting the record straight.

In the closing segment of Wednesday’s “NewsNation”, the TV anchor responded to revelations in Katie Couric’s new memoir about their time together at NBC.

In the book, Couric admits that in the early 2000s, she was aware of Banfield as “someone younger and cuter was always around the corner,” according to People.

She added, “For a minute there, Ashleigh Banfield was the next big thing; I’d heard her father was telling anyone who’d listen that she was going to replace me. In that environment, mentorship sometimes felt like self-sabotage.”

Couric said that this resulted in her giving Banfield the “cold shoulder.”

In her response, Banfield took the opportunity to clarify that her father never actually said that she was aiming for Couric’s seat.

She went on to talk about how women have often been pitted against each other, and encouraged women to lift each other up instead.

“Why do women think there’s no room at the top? They all think it’s this Apex that you’re just going to get boinked right off of – but the truth is it is massive – there is a giant space where we can all lift each other up and help each other out,” Banfield said.

“Katie Couric remains my number one female television journalist of all time,” she added.