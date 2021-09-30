Grimes is taking control of the online hate she’s been experiencing lately.

After hitting the headlines following her split with Elon Musk, the Canadian singer, 33, dropped “LOVE”, a song she wrote “in response to all the privacy invasion, bad press, online hate and harassment by paparazzi I’ve experienced this week.”

Musk, 50, and Grimes dated for over three years. They share son X Æ A-Xii, 1.

In the two-minute track, Grimes sings, “It f**king sucks to be awake/ Oh Lord, I pray my soul to take/ Nobody understands because/ Everything they hate is everything I love… When you hate me, think it fixes you to break me?/ I’ll never fight you back because/ Everything you hate is everything I love.”

Grimes also shared a short clip as a music video of sorts for the track, featuring the star glammed-out singing the tune in an airy set.

For now, the song is only available on Instagram.