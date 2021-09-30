Click to share this via email

The judge is back in session.

On Thursday, IMDb TV debuted a first look at the new original streaming series “Judy Justice”, starring Judge Judy Sheindlin.

“The reality court program, presided over by Judge Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country,” the official description reads.

“Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending the legacy of the television and courtroom pioneer by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis.”

In the video, the star talks about how her move to streaming will bring with it a whole new kind of courtroom show, introducing audiences to the other featured stars.

“There is always an opportunity for new adventure,” she says.

“Judy Justice” premieres Nov. 1, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday.