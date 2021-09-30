Suni Lee had a ball at the Met Gala this year.

The Olympian, 18, who earned Olympic gold in the individual all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Games, stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and detailed her experience at the annual event earlier this month.

Lee revealed she was shocked to find herself rubbing shoulders with A-listers.

“I met Rihanna, I met Hailey Bieber—oh, my gosh, I love her,” the “Dancing With The Stars” season 30 contestant recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres. “I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Suni.’ And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ for my first Dancing With the Stars dance. And she’s like, ‘You should tell him.’ And I’m like, ‘OK.'”

But she quickly became way too nervous to say hello.

“Then when I got the chance to see him, I got too scared,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘I’m not doing it.'”

As DeGeneres went to clarify, “You didn’t walk over to him and say hi?” Lee replied, “No, I was so scared.”

Lee later admitted she hopes she’ll get the chance to meet him again. “I hope so, too, because me and my sister, when we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick,” she confessed. “So Justin, if you’re watching, just forget that I said that.” She went on to say, “Yeah, I really want to meet him.”

DeGeneres got Lee one step closer to meeting Bieber again, surprising the star with tickets to his upcoming tour.