Taylor Swift fans are a week closer to hearing Red (Taylor’s Version).

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer, 31, announced that her upcoming rereleased version of her 2012 studio album will drop a week earlier than first announced.

“Got some news that I think you’re gonna like,” Swift teased on Twitter. “My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th!”

She added, “Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album.”

Red (Taylor’s Version) will include 30 tracks, including the re-recorded album and a bunch of previously unreleased songs from the vault. Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers and Ed Sheeran will also be featured.

Swift has been busy re-recording her first six albums after her former record label Big Machine Records sold her masters to Scooter Braun.

Earlier this year, Swift dropped Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which also featured new unreleased songs from the vault.

Red (Taylor’s Version) will be available on Nov. 12.