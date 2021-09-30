Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande are having the best time coaching together on “The Voice”!

Despite the contentious nature of the show’s Blind Auditions (and Blake Shelton’s best efforts at pitting them against each other), the powerful vocalists couldn’t be bigger fans of each other, with Kelly remarking on Tuesday’s show how she loves “having female energy back in the mix” of the singing competition.

In fact, Kelly and Ariana have admired each other for nearly a decade. On Thursday, Kelly shared a screenshot of the now-infamous tweet she sent upon seeing Ariana and Mac Miller performing their hit, “The Way,” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” way back in 2013.

“Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?!” Kelly’s tweet reads. “Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!”

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 21 in the video below!

