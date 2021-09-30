Zoë Kravitz is holding nothing back when it comes to her upcoming solo album.

In a new interview with Another magazine, the “High Fidelity” actress, 32, opened up about working with Jack Antonoff for the upcoming project and finding inspiration in her divorce from Karl Glusman.

Calling her collaboration with Antonoff “really wonderful” and “very therapeutic,” Kravitz says she wrote her new music “over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between.”

Adding the new work is “personal,” “it’s about love and loss.”

“I got married. I got divorced,” the “Ocean’s 8” actress explained. “Separations, breakups are sad, but are beautiful things, too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

After being first linked in 2016, Kravitz and Glusman wed at her dad, Lenny Kravitz’s home in 2019. 18 months later, Kravitz filed for divorce.

Kravitz has since been linked to Channing Tatum.