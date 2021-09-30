Earlier this month, footage of Larry David attending a runway show during New York Fashion Week became a hilarious viral meme.

Photos and video from the event feature the absolutely miserable “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star sitting in the front row, hunched over and scowling while staring at the floor as he jams his fingers in his ears, making it entirely too clear he’d rather be anywhere else.

David’s curmudgeonly reaction went viral, creating a tsunami of hilarious Twitter memes.

Now, David’s daughter, Cazzie David, is opening up about her dad’s NYFW experience during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, revealing she didn’t find anything funny about it.

“This is so not gonna be what you want to hear from this or what anyone would want to hear. I found it so disturbing,” she said.

“I’m happy everyone thought it was so funny and relatable. For me, it was like this is a man who was dragged to some place he doesn’t want to be, that he didn’t know what it would be,” she added.

According to David, her father “doesn’t know what a fashion show is” and “didn’t want to go” in the first place.

“So the moment that’s going viral, that’s like me watching my dad… he looks like he’s having a breakdown. Like truly,” she said.”

“He would never also do something to try and be funny,” she explained. “I don’t think he’s ever done anything in his life like that to be funny. He’s like, ‘If you’re funny, great, but if you’re not funny, don’t try to be funny ever.'”

While she has yet to discuss her dad’s viral moment with him, she did text her sister, Romy, about it.

“We were both just like, ‘Oy. This is so sad,'” she said. “It was simply just too loud for him to be there… It’s very sad.”