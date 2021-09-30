Click to share this via email

George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp take on “species dysphoria” in “Nocturnal” filmmaker Nathalie Biancheri’s sophomore feature, “Wolf”.

Telling the story of Jacob (MacKay), who believes he is a wolf trapped in a human body, as he’s forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of “curative” therapies at clinic.

There, he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Depp) and their quick bond as friends blossoms into an undeniable infatuation causing Jacob to decide if he will renounce his true self for love.

Photo: Conor Horgan / Focus Features

Photo: Focus Features

Paddy Considine and Eileen Walsh also star in the film, which made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Wolf” hits big screens on Dec. 3.