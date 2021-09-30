Harry Styles pulled off the ultimate gender reveal for a fan.

During his Nashville stop on his Love On Tour, the singer announced onstage that a fan in the audience was having “little baby girl.”

Fans captured video of the sweet moment and shared it on social media showing Styles dramatically dropping down on his knees with his arms in the air and fake cried after hearing the news.

“That’s what I wanted,” he said to the fan. “Is that what you wanted?”

Harry Styles love on tour ! More like Harry Styles baby gender reveal on tour !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yIeA8oF0k3 — Sneha Mehta (@Snehamehta_) September 30, 2021

Styles took notice of the fan after spotting her sign that read, “I’m having a baby. Please make it your business,” referring to his “Kiwi” track. “And open these gender results.”

The “Golden” singer has had fun with his audience during his tour stops, more recently, he offered a fan some dating advice.

After noticing a fan holding a sign that read, “Should I text him?” Styles’ dished out his best advice.

“In my opinion, if you should, then this isn’t even a question,” he began. “If we’re playing games. If you’re wondering, ‘Should I text him… Can’t text him too soon… And now I’m thinking about double texting and that’s whole other risky business…’ My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games: Trash, trash, trash, not for you.”