WIth Netflix officially becoming the new home of “Seinfeld” reruns as of Friday, Oct. 1, rumours have been rife of a cast reunion to mark the occasion — especially given reports that Netflix paid north of $500 million for the show.

No less an authority than Jerry Seinfeld himself shut that rumour down during a press junket on Wednesday to promote the Netflix debut of “Seinfeld”.

According to People, Seinfeld insisted “there’s absolutely nothing going on” with regard to a cast reunion.

“I am very much a nostalgia person. I love to go to my house where I grew up on Long Island,” he added. “It’s one of the reasons I love the Mets because I loved it when I was a kid, and it makes me think back to that time. But I like to go forward in life. I believe that going forward. I don’t know what we would do that would be good.”

In fact, Seinfeld insisted that the cast “wouldn’t be as good” in a reunion, declaring that the nine seasons they did speak for themselves.

“I think we did a good job,” he deadpanned.

“I remember I was in a cab one time, and the cab driver said to me, ‘Why did you stop doing that show? It was very successful,'” he told reporters at the junket.

“And I said to him, ‘Well, I was at a point, we had done it for nine years, and I realized I could go off the air right now, and I could be a legend in the sitcom world, or I could make some more money. I could risk that to make some more money,'” he continued.

“I said, ‘What would you do?’ [to] the cab driver, he said, ‘I go for legend.’ I said, ‘Yeah, that’s what I thought,'” he added. “So, we went for legend. That’s why we’re not coming back.”