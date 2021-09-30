There’s been much discussion of so-called “cancel culture” over the past year, as comedians are finding themselves under fire for material from the past that barely made a ripple at the time but is now deemed controversial enough for cancellation.

While some comedians are fighting the trend, veteran comic Jay Leno sees these type of societal changes as cyclical.

“I think it’s like any other thing, you either change, or die” the former “Tonight” host said in a recent episode of the “People Every Day” podcast.

Leno used a sports analogy to explain his reasoning. “In football, you have certain rules. And when the rules change, if you don’t conform to them, you’re out of the game,” he explained.

As Leno pointed out, there was a time when jokes now considered racist, sexist and homophobic were commonplace in comedy. That, however, has changed, and comics who haven’t received the memo are in for a rude awakening.

“Now, everybody has a voice. You have to change the material to the times you live in,” Leno said.

“My attitude is, Look, these are the new rules,” he said. “You want to adapt. If you don’t, fine. Don’t get up and tell jokes then.”