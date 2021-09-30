The bombshell lawsuit that Scarlett Johansson launched against Disney is over.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suit claiming the studio breached its contract with the actress by releasing “Black Widow” on its Disney+ streaming service instead of theatrically has been settled, with terms of the deal “not disclosed.”

Johansson’s suit sent shockwaves through Hollywood, claiming that releasing the film through Disney+ brought additional revenue to the new streaming service while saving millions in back-end bonuses, based on box-office performance, that would likely have been paid to Johansson had the film been released in theatres as originally planned.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson’s Agent Slams Disney’s ‘Direct Attack On Her Character’ In Response To ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

This, Johansson’s complaint alleged, “not only increased the value of Disney+, but it also intentionally saved Marvel (and thereby itself) what Marvel itself referred to as ‘very large box office bonuses’ that Marvel otherwise would have been obligated to pay Ms. Johansson.”

Despite the legal acrimony, the parties have now come to an agreement.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” said Johansson in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Johansson statement: “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” https://t.co/xCFxG3asTy — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) September 30, 2021

Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman also issued a statement: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding ‘Black Widow’. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s ‘Tower of Terror’.”