Nial Vardalos and several members of the cast of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” got together recently to play tribute to late actor Michael Contantine, who played the father of Vardalos in the hit movie, its sequel and TV sitcom spinoff.

On Thursday, the Winnipeg-born Vardalos took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with co-stars Gia Carides, Louis Mandylor and Lainie Kazan.

“Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make,” she wrote in the caption.

“Cousin Nikki @gia.carides & brother Nick @louismandylorofficial & mom, @lainie_kazan gathered to honour the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace,” she wrote of Constantine, who died earlier this month at age 94.

“He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on,” she continued.

“I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon,” she added.

“The various variants have made indies difficult, but we are hopeful,” she concluded. “Please do stop calling my mom to ask if you can be in it 😂 and please do not tell me your ideas, the script is finished. ✏️ (And no Toula and Ian are not grandparents!) We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us. ❤️”