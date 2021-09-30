Cardi B is opening up about giving birth to her son. After fans suggested that the “Wild Side” rapper went under the knife to achieve her “snatched” new look, she shared that her hourglass figure was courtesy of her baby boy, adding that she lost so much blood giving birth, that she would not have been able to have undergone surgery anyway.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched. What did you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?’ You cannot do surgery after you give birth. Especially me, I lost so much blood, guys,” the mother of two revealed. One day I’ma talk to you guys about my crazy a** delivery. But anyways, yes, I look snatched.”

Cardi kept it real, telling fans that she’s still struggling to snap back after giving birth to baby No. 2, and encouraged fellow moms to take their time trying to get their pre-pregnancy body back. While she knows all her angles when it comes to stepping out in public and posing for the paparazzi, the rapper showed off her side profile and a bit of what her body looks like since giving birth.

“But I’m really like this, guys,” she said before turning the side in her floor-length mirror. “You know I like to be real with you guys. And that’s because my skin is still loose and I still got a little pouchy-pouch right here. And oh, child, if I show y’all my back fat and my face is still so fat and my neck, but f**k it. Take ya’ll f**king time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially after you do two kids. After you give birth, child.”

The couple has yet to reveal their new bundle of joy’s name. The two rap stars are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also a father to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.

