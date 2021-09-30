Click to share this via email

For her latest Kellyoke cover to open “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host honed in on a track from a fellow Grammy winner.

On Thursday’s show, Kelly Clarkson tackled Billie EIlish’s “Happier Than Ever”, the title track of Eilish’s second album.

Clarkson lent her multi-octave range to the song, resulting in a moody power anthem that brilliantly reinterprets Eilish’s original.

Judging by the audience response at the end of the performance, Clarkson delivered another winner!