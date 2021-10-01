It took a while for Colin Jost’s mom to accept the name he gave his new son.

On Thursday, the star of Global’s “Saturday Night Live” appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and talked about his mom’s reaction to the name he and wife Scarlett Johansson chose for their son.

Explaining that his family has always been “very supportive,” Jost said that his mom was confused upon hearing that his son’s name was Cosmo.

“My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing,” he said.

Jost said that even well after he and Johansson had finalized the name at the hospital, his mom was trying to offer up alternatives.

“She would call us after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo,'” Jost recalled. “And she’d be like, ‘And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital.’ She was like ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I,’ so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.'”

After a while, though, his mom came around on the name, largely after speaking to friends and discovering that the name Cosmo is not uncommon.

“Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives,” Jost said. “And so then she would call, and she would say, ‘I met someone—they said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So it is OK.'”

Even still, his mom proposed other names, the comedian recalled.

“Then she goes, ‘There’s a patron saint called Cosmos, so that’s another option,'” he said. “We don’t need more worse variants on Cosmo. But thanks, Mom.”

Jost and Johansson welcomed Cosmo in August. The baby is their first together, while Johansson also shares two children with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

