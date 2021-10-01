Fergie is remembering her father.

In a post on Instagram, the singer shared the sad news that her father, John Patrick Ferguson, passed away late last month at age 74.

“This hit harder and deeper than anything I’ve ever felt,” Fergie wrote in her heartfelt tribute. “You were the best dad a girl could ever ask for. Your spirit was a pillar of positivity. I miss your smiling face, and you waking up saying “I feel great! I’m excited for the day!” I still hear you every morning.”

“You were known as Pat, Padre, Coach, Ferg, Mr. Ferguson, Papa, Grampa, Patrick, and Patricio… but most importantly, You were my Dad,” she continued.

“I feel of you every time I watch an NFL game, have a beer at Mavericks, and hear a Rolling Stones song. I see you waving at me every time the wind hits the trees,” Fergie added. “I love You Dad.”

Finally, she ended her tribute with lyrics from the classic Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven.”

In her post, Fergie also shared a slideshow of photos and videos from throughout her father’s life, including important moments together.

In June, Fergie shared a post on Instagram celebrating Father’s Day.