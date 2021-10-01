Click to share this via email

James Corden is taking up curling.

On Thursday’s “The Late Late Show”, the host got his staff together to face off against the U.S. Olympic curling team.

Luckily for Corden, he and his team also got some help from gold medalist John Shuster to shoot for victory.

But before all that, the team needed to get back to basics.

“Everyone here knows how curling works,” Corden asked, to which his staff replied, “No.”

When Shuster arrived, though, he remarked, “I think I see some potential.”

After picking up some extremely rudimentary curling skills, Corden asked if they have a chance of winning, to which Shuster replied, “No way.”

For the actual game, Team Late Late Show actually did better than expected, with the help of some “blatant cheating.”