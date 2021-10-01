Daniel Craig is happy to be a meme.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the “No Time to Die” star learns about the popular online meme of him introducing musical guest The Weeknd on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

When asked if he knows about the meme, Craig says, “No, what is that?”

The interviewer explains that on Fridays, fans share a clip of his introduction of the Canadian rapper, which is delivered with “a sense of relief,” as a way to usher in the actual weekend.

“They do? It’s amazing,” Craig says. “I don’t know what that is, but thank you. That’s lovely. I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”

The clip is sourced from an episode of “SNL” from March 2020, ahead of the originally planned release of “Not Time to Die”, before it was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Watch the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” with host Owen Wilson and Musial guest Kacey Musgraves, Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.