Lil Nas X is more open than ever.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 LA” with Tony Fly and Symon, the 22-year-old rapper talked about everything his new album, to his dating life.

Talking about his debut album Montero, Lil Nas said, “It has been like therapy cause I was able to unleash a lot of feelings, I didn’t know I had pent up in some cases and some things I just wanted to say, you know, that I wasn’t able to get across to my fans cause I didn’t know how to put it into my music. But I found a way.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Is ‘Flattered’ By Lil Nas X’s Cover Of ‘Jolene’

He added, “The main breakthrough was just like living through COVID…. Being in this whole situation in the pandemic where you are stuck in side the house. Got a lot of time to think, you have a lot of time to plan. And you know I used that time.”

Regarding the his real first name, Montero, the rapper revealed that he did actually think about going back to using it at one point.

“But I just feel like Lil Nas X is fun, it’s fun to say,” he said of deciding against it.

Lil Nas also revealed the identity of his former boyfriend, telling the radio show hosts that he dated actor Yai Ariza, who appeared in his music video for “That’s What I Want”.

“We were dating, and we are still in very good terms,” he said. “You know, we may date again I’m sure…. I love him, he is amazing. I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.” “The best person I have ever dated…. I am still very much in love, I’m like trying to manage… If it’s meant, it will happen in the future, life is long.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Talks Being Single, Meeting Idol Frank Ocean & More

Given some of the acting performances he’s given in his music videos, Montero was asked if he’d like to at in movies as well.

“I want to be in all kinds of movies,” he said of his aspirations. “I want to be in some horror movies, some comedy movies some adventure, action movies. Even some animated voice actor work stuff. Super excited…”