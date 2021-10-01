Demi Lovato’s fans span the galaxy.

On Thursday, the singer shared a new clip from her show “Unidentified With Demi Lovato”, in which she sings a tune for an extra-terrestrial audience.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Hunts For UFOs In First Look At ‘Unidentified’

In the video, Lovato and her team are investigating a house for signs of aliens, and at one point, to lure them out she sings her 2011 hit “Skyscraper”.

After singing, the crews receives a signal on their monitor.

“That’s the coolest standing ovation I’ve ever had,” Lovato remarks.

RELATED: Demi Lovato & Adam Lambert Cover ‘Mad World’ At Global Citizen Live

“Unidentified with Demi Lovato” is a four-part unscripted series, in which, “Demi Lovato and her skeptical best friend Matthew [Scott Montgomery] and her sister Dallas [Lovato] attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena. While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthewwill investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”