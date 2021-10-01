Ayesha Curry and her daughters got to experience a little Disney magic this week.

The Canadian actress took Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, to Disney World for the first time in celebration of the theme park’s 50th anniversary.

“They’re like in the thick of that Disney Princess stage,” Curry told ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman. “They’re real girls’ girls. They’ve been so excited to see Moana and Ariel and Jasmine and all of the princesses.”

Discussing the magic of Disney World, Curry continued, “It’s one of those universal consciousness things where you see so many people happy and excited that you have no choice but to feel happy and excited. It kind of rubs off on you and gives you this new lust for life, so I think it’s really special out here.”

Curry also explained why her basketball star husband Steph didn’t join the family during the fun-filled trip.

“We miss him but his season has started,” she said. “I’m sending lots of pictures and lots of videos.”

Revealing what people visiting Disney World during the park’s 50th anniversary should expect, Curry added, “Magic amplified. There’s so many special things going on here right now, and I think what’s really special is this new Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride.”

“There’s so much excitement and there’s never a dull moment. There’s not going to be a lag in the day because there’s always something to do.”