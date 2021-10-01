Katy Perry was among the honourees Thursday night at Variety’s Power of Women gala, presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Cadillac.

The singer was honoured for her work with her own Firework Foundation which, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Los Angeles, hosts a summer Camp Firework program for youngsters that Perry attends herself.

Perry was introduced by “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King, reported Variety, praising Perry for her “genuine passion for protecting the earth’s most vulnerable children.”

Pointing out that Perry is “an advocate for women’s rights, human rights, and the LGBTQ community,” King also noted Perry’s work campaigning for both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. “She is the woman who stood up at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and told America that on election day, ‘You have as much say as any NRA lobbyist.’ And while many agree with that, for a performer at her level, believe me, there’s a price to be paid.”

Perry took to the stage and offered an emotional speech that saw her tear up at times.

“This honour also belongs to my sister, Angela, my co-founder at the Firework Foundation, the ultimate champion for access and equal opportunity for children. Thank you so much for keeping me focused on the greater good, holding my feet to the fire, keeping me accountable, putting all the logistics in place so that we can make an impact in our lives and other lives. I love you and I look up to you,” said Perry.

After thanking others in the foundation for the important work they do, Perry also offered shoutouts to fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy.

She praised Bloom as “an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy — a future powerful woman. I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness… Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man way to my beloved partner. And I’m sure whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life.”

In addition to her speech, Perry also performed a stripped-down rendition of her song “What Makes a Woman”.