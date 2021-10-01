The Duke of Cambridge is proud to be keeping his mother’s legacy alive.

On Thursday, Prince William paid a visit to the offices of The Passage, a charity providing support for people experiencing homelessness to help transform their lives.

The royal shared photos of the visit on Twitter, sharing that he is “touched by the warmth and friendliness, and the dignity and respect” the charity shows to everyone.

William also remembered his many past visits to The Passage, including the first time he went there with his mother, Princess Diana, who was also a supporter.

This year, The Passage celebrates its 40th anniversary, and they expressed their honour at having hosted William at their commemoration and inaugural awards ceremony.