Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a announced their daughter’s name.

Beatrice revealed the moniker while sharing an update on Twitter on Friday, Oct. 1.

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

“We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” she wrote. “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

The beautiful name originates from the Italian city of Siena.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is a nod to Beatrice’s grandmother, the Queen.

The Royal Family also shared the name on its official Twitter account.

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. 👣 The couple have said, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.” pic.twitter.com/J7PNxn2EjI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2021

The announcement was accompanied by an adorable photograph of the baby’s feet.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter on Sept. 18.

Edoardo is also a dad to son Wolfie from a previous relationship.