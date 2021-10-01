Mr. and Mrs. West are back on the town. Amid their divorce proceedings, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West were spotted dining out together with friends at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Thursday night.

The 44-year-old rapper wore an all-black look and baseball cap with shades, and the 40-year-old reality star wore a bright purple bodysuit which included built in gloves and heels and a burgundy trench coat with shades and a long braid.

The parents of four were seen leaving the popular celebrity hot spot together. This joint outing comes after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after six years of marriage.

Despite their split, the co-parents have remained close. Kim attended all three of Kanye’s Donda album listening party events, wearing Yeezy-inspired looks that matched her ex.