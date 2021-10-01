On Sept. 30, 2001, Jennifer Garner made her first television appearance as super-spy Sydney Bristow in “Alias”, a role that propelled her to stardom during its five-season run.

On Sept. 30, 2021, 20 years to the day, Garner joined TikTok to share footage from a special anniversary reunion of the show’s cast and crew.

In the video she shared in her inaugural TikTok post, Garner is seen hobnobbing with a number of her former co-stars, including Michael Vartan, Merrin Dungey, Kevin Weisman, Gina Torres, Mia Maestro and Victor Garber, who played her father, Jack Bristow.

Garner also shared the video on Instagram, along with a message for fans.

“Twenty years ago this week, tonight in fact, #Alias aired for the first time on @abcnetwork. If you’re an idea born of @jjabramsofficial’s brain— you’re a big one; JJ’s ambitious imagination pushed every department on the crew of Alias through and past the norm, it was so much FUN,” she wrote in the caption.

“Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question – When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out — reunion party is happening, pass it on!” she continued.

“We missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again. ♥️🥷🏻👩🏻‍🎤,” she added, concluding: “The 20th anniversary also seemed like as good an excuse as any to join TikTok. No dot in the middle over there, but the same nonsense — jennifergarner on TikTok — I am more embarrassed for myself than you could possibly be for me, so just please avert your gaze. 🙈👵🏼”