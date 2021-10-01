An out of this world voice has the coaches’ attention.

In a preview of the next episode of “The Voice” Blind Auditions, singer Brittany Bree takes the stage to perform a soulful cover of The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name”.

RELATED: Teen Make-A-Wish Singer Berritt Haynes Has His ‘Dream Come True’ On ‘The Voice’

Instantly, the coaches are clearly impressed, but it’s when Bree goes big with her vocals that she gets John Legend and Ariana Grande to turn their chairs.

Kelly Clarkson follows suit soon after, and then Blake Shelton hits his button just before the end of the performance, giving Bree four chair turns.

“You are unbelievable. I love your voice,” Grande tells her after the performance. “I really enjoy your tone. I loved your runs. The fullness of it, the soul, the texture, I think intention is really important and every choice you made added so much emotional value and I think that’s really important in a performer. I would love to be your coach, I would love to hold your hand through this and I would love for you to pick me. I love you!”

Legend echoes the praise, adding, “That voice just grabs us and the energy just explodes from the stage. Did you grow up singing in the church?”

RELATED: Singer Bella DiNapoli Gets A ‘Twilight’ Shoutout After Blind Audition For ‘The Voice’

Bree confirms that she did sing at church, and that her audition was the first time she’s performed outside of a church.

“I think you can go so far, and I would love for you to do it on Team Legend,” the coach says.

Making his pitch, Shelton says, “Kelly grew up in Texas and she abandoned her home state and her family,” Blake disses his co-stars. “John grew up singing in the church. He’s probably not be in a church now in the last 30-plus years, walked away from it. Ariana, she could be the greatest coach we’ve ever seen on ‘The Voice’. But, she could be the worst coach that we’ve ever seen on ‘The Voice’. Nobody knows yet.”

Fans will have to watch next week to see which team Bree chooses.