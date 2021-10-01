Click to share this via email

Prince Charles was by Queen Elizabeth’s side for her first public appearance since July 23, when her annual Summer holiday at Balmoral began.

Charles greeted his mother with a kiss as the pair stepped out together to launch the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative by planting a tree at the Balmoral Estate on Friday.

🌲 Today The Queen and The Duke of Rothesay welcomed local schoolchildren onto the Balmoral Estate to mark the start of the @QGCanopy tree planting season in the UK. pic.twitter.com/Il1HKovyYI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2021

The pair were joined by schoolchildren from the nearby Crathie Primary School, who presented the Queen with a handmade card.

Children from Crathie Primary School present Queen Elizabeth II with a card. Photo: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images

As they planted the tree, Charles joked, “Let’s hope it will survive,” according to the Daily Mail.

The initiative calls on people across the nation to plant their own trees, using the slogan, “Plant a tree for the jubilee.”

The Queen and The Prince of Wales have marked the start of the campaign to #PlantaTreefortheJubilee!

🌳 Her Majesty and His Royal Highness planted a copper beech #tree at @Balmoral_Castle historic cricket pavilion, alongside children from Crathie Primary School 🌱@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/bC0Ggh1qaz — QueensGreenCanopy (@QGCanopy) October 1, 2021

People are encouraged to plant their trees between October and March, which gives them the best chance of surviving.

The initiative comes ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next year.