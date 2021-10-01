You can’t argue with a toddler.

Ant Anstead learned that lesson the hard way, in an adorable video featuring his 2-year-old son Hudson, posted to his Instagram account.

RELATED: Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead Go Instagram Official

In the clip, Hudson is sitting in his dad’s lap, while Anstead tried to teach him to say the British term “rubbish” instead of the American word “trash.”

“No, it’s not trash,” he tells his son, who seems more interested in poking his dad’s face. “Say rubbish.”

But Hudson isn’t having any of it, responding, “Trash.”

The two go back and forth, arguing over how to say the word, until Anstead jokingly bites on his son’s foot.

RELATED: Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Mark Son Hudson’s Second Birthday With Sweet Posts

Anstead has shared many photos and videos of Hudson on Instagram, including one over the weekend in which the toddler shows off his skills on a scooter.