Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel had a magical time together in the Magic Kingdom, and shared the photos to prove it.

Earlier this week, the couple each posted photos on their respective social media from their trip to Disneyland the previous weekend.

“Nobody does #HalloweenTime as magically as @disneyland,” wrote the “Property Brothers” star in the caption accompanying a pair of photos he posted on Twitter, adding, “Such a fun weekend.”

Deschanel also posted the same photos on Instagram, writing, “I had the most fun this weekend with @jonathanscott at @disneyland. Now I just want to go back again!”

Scott responded in a comment, writing, “You’re ALWAYS fun to act like a kid around 😂❤️.”

Meanwhile, Eiza González and Sarah Michelle Gellar were among the other celebs on hand for the Disneyland celebrations, with photos shared on Twitter by the official Disney Parks account.