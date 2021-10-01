Dwayne Johnson is showing off his killer tattoos.

In a mini-documentary, starring the Rock and tattoo artist Yomico Moreno, the pair discuss how they evolved a simple bull tattoo into the piece of artwork it is today.

Johnson and Moreno worked together for over a year to come up with a refined design to transform the simple bull into a new tattoo. Johnson first worked with artist Nikko Hurtado for the original design.

“What immediately drew me to Yomi’s work was his vivid detail and his very hyperrealistic skill that he had,” Johnson says in the piece. “He has this unique ability to not only draw you in with the optics of what his work is, but also Yomi’s tattoo work creates an emotion.”

Johnson also pulled inspiration from his Polynesian heritage.

“I wanted to bring the babies back there to Hawaii and have them feel the culture, and get that culture and our Polynesian spirit seeped into their DNA and into their little bodies. I got up every morning and spent time looking at the ocean,” he said. “The waves are powerful, they are perpetual, and that’s when it inspired me that that’s what the tattoo needed – it needed the anchoring element that was really gonna give it the power and the protection.”

He added, “The skull of the bull, which represents so much – DNA, constitution and my makeup — and it is anchored and given life by the ocean underneath it.”

The clip also shows Johnson and Moreno crafting drafts of the ink before coming up with the final design.