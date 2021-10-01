Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking out about her decision to stand up for Scarlett Johansson amid her lawsuit with Disney.

The 62-year-old actress penned a special message for the “Black Widow” star as part of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 in September.

“I recently watched her own the screen as the “Black Widow”, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him,” she wrote.

“And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-­contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theatres and on streaming cost her substantial losses in pay.”

Curtis discussed the possibility of working with Johansson and her piece in Time while chatting with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté.

“I’ve always admired her way prior to her playing my mother in the ‘Hitchcock’ movie. I’ve always just thought of her as .. I don’t want to say fearless because she has always been so vulnerable onscreen. She’s showed great empathy and emotion but she’s cool,” she said.

On writing about her in Time, Curtis continued, “I have always thought she was cool and I think what she’s doing and saying in this lawsuit is important.”

She added, “Women who speak up are called strident and men who speak up are called heroes, so I’m gonna stand with the women.”

Curtis will next star in “Halloween Kills” which hits theatres on Oct. 15.