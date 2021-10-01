Click to share this via email

The first trailer for “Justin Bieber: Our World” is here.

According to the official synopsis, the upcoming Amazon documentary “takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of the global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert.”

“After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests — and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream.”

The 94-minute documentary is produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner.

The film also captures personal self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey through the artist’s own lens.

“Justin Bieber: Our World” debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 8.