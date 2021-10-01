Kelly Clarkson is turning on the romance with her latest Kellyoke cover.

For Friday’s new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the superstar, 39, performed a romantic and slow-burning rendition of Whitney Houston’s 1985 hit, “Saving All My Love for You”.

“A few stolen moments is all that we share/ You’ve got your family and they need you there,” she sings. “Though I’ve tried to resist being last on your list/ But no other man’s gonna do/ So I’m saving all my love for you.”

Clarkson has regularly covered Houston hits during her talk show run, singing “Run to You”, “I’m Every Woman” (originally recorded by Chaka Khan), “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”, “How Will I Know” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

“Saving All My Love” was featured on Houston’s self-titled debut studio album in 1985. It was originally recorded by Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. for their 1978b album Marilyn & Billy.

Kellyoke is a fan-favourite segment Clarkson uses to kick off every episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.