The judging table has been set for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme”, NBC’s upcoming “America’s Got Talent” spin-off featuring the most insane, daredevil-style acts.

According to an announcement from NBC on Friday, Terry Crews will be performing the hosting duties (which he’ll continue on the original “AGT”), while Simon Cowell will also be returning as judge.

Joining Cowell as judges will be “Total Divas” star Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana, a motorsports stunt rider and experienced competitor at the X Games.

Rahul Bhatt/NBC

“This new series will showcase the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage,” says NBC’s release. “Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and often times beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme’.”

Look for “AGT: Extreme” to debut at some point during midseason.